Kareena Looks Stunning in a Black Saree as She Attends Bengaluru International Film Festival; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan never ceases to amaze with her stellar fashion choices. Each of her looks, carefully curated by the very talented celebrity stylists in B-town, manage to make her look irresistibly beautiful and nothing less than a fashion icon.Be it gowns, pant suits, separates, lehenga or a saree, Kareena can ace each look in style.Kareena was an epitome of beauty as she donned a black Raw mango saree that featured a red and bright pink border, for the inauguration of the tenth edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival. The actress teamed the saree with a plain black blouse and rounded off the look with a sleek low bun, drop earrings, kohl-rimmed eyes with minimal makeup and a lot of confidence.An exquisite beauty of unmatched grace, Kareena pulled off the saree with elan as she took to the stage at the film festival.Kareena sure knows how to make heads turn. And she did so quite effortlessly in the beautiful black six-yard wonder.Take a look.Credit: @ Tanya Ghavri Credit: @ Naina Sawhney Credit: @ Poonam Damania Credit: @ Poonam Damania What do you think of Kareena's look? Tell us in the comments section below.