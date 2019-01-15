English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Unbelievably Radiant in Turquoise Blue Gown
With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, Kareena Kapoor outdid herself in another blue outfit looking vibrant as ever.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Image: @poonamdamania/Instagram
Here she goes again! Kareena Kapoor Khan has set fashion goals way too high this time in a turquoise blue gown for her shoot in Chennai. With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, the actor outdid herself in this outfit.
This time in a plain blue frilled gown, she twirled like a true diva in every sense. With her straight hair flying in the wind, Kareena posed for a picture and shot boomerangs.
Styled by Anaita Adajania, the outfit was accessorised with a belt and a pair of double loop earrings.
Her make up done by MAU Divya Chablani.
Kareena stands true to her blue lady image, as she owns the colour like nobody else. Previously, during her New Year's Eve vacation in Switzerland, the Veere Di Wedding actor wore a blue Alexander Terekhov dress and she looked equally ravishing in the shimmery thigh-high slit gown posing with her husband Saif Ali Khan.
Last month, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were in Cape Town to celebrate their son Taimur Ali Khan's second birthday. The trip was a mix of work and pleasure, as Kareena was shooting for a brand's commercial in South Africa. While social media has been abuzz with Bebo's divaesque looks during the shoot, new photos on Instagram showed the three of them nailing beach fashion on a sunny day by the sea.
Pictures from the vacation had the 38-year-old actress having a great time chilling and working. In one of the photos, she was dressed in beige palazzo pants and a front-knot white shirt. Her stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared a boomerang video of her in the outfit, with a caption only Kareena deserves, "She's the perfect storm."
