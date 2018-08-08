Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora's Workout Routine is the Perfect Mid-Week Fitness Inspiration You Need

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on Aug 7, 2018 at 3:58am PDT

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on Aug 4, 2018 at 10:48pm PDT

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is leaving no stone unturned in getting back into shape and she is undoubtedly looking fitter than ever. In fact, the diva is making sure that she does not miss out on her fitness regime and hits the gym even while she is away for work or on a holiday.Recent videos of the star performing pilates along with her best friend Malaika Arora and trainer Namrata Purohit have gone viral on social media.Purohit took to Instagram to share the video and captioned it, "Oh my this crazy circuit workout with @malaikaarorakhanofficial and #KareenaKapoor with dad @samir.purohit as taskmaster!! 😍💪🏼 As they say, ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger!!’ And we did come out stronger, better, fitter 💪🏼😃 like the song in the video says... Every single day I’m going to make something great.. that’s my wayyyy 💃🏻 well that’s OUR WAY!! (sic)."Take a look.The two B-town actresses, who can be seen twinning in black attires -- a sports bra and black tights -- have often been spotted together enjoying their seemingly strict routine.However, the two also had some fun in between sessions and this picture is proof.Take a look.