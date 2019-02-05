Kareena Kapoor Khan on How She Makes Even T-shirt & Jeans Look Like Couture

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan believes reinvention — in her personal and professional life — has driven her survival as a star in showbiz. She says she has the self-confidence to make even everyday fashion look like couture.Kareena, said she finds her elder sister Karisma "more of a fashion icon" between the two, without a second thought."Most of the time you will see me in a jeans and a T-shirt. It's besides the point that I can make jeans and a T-shirt also look like couture."I know I have that... I can... It's just that I don't like dressing up," she said, just ahead of a glamorous showstopper moment at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 here on Sunday night.From her maiden film "Refugee", which saw in her in bare minimum make-up, to Karan Johar's "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." — in which he presented her as the uber stylish Pooja aka Poo — Kareena has been fearless about trying different looks."It's (the fearlessness is) a part of being successful... Actually I was trying to do different kind of stuff at a very early stage. In fact, I'd say I was very experimental when I was 19."'Refugee' was a very experimental launch. It was not the typical glamorous girl. But again, I think there would have been no fun if there was no fear or excitement."It is good to be a fearless actor, but it is good to have a little bit fear so that your performance level is always high," added the actress.Reinvention is something she takes seriously."If I can't reinvent as a person, I cannot be a better actor. The reason I feel that I have been in this business through decades and still been here is only because of reinvention."To constantly reinvent as a human being is so important," averred the actress, for whom marriage and motherhood have been life-changing."They have made me and my thoughts so much better than what what they were, say 10 years ago."Just sometimes not doing so much work, cutting out on travelling, taking a break and not really being a part of the Bollywood herd... A lot of things in my life that I have chosen to do are a part of me reinventing," she said.The actress, who came up with "Veere Di Wedding", a coming-of-age story on female bonding last year, said she is glad that subjects and scripts are being reinvented."'Veere...' was a revelation. We have always spoken about male friendships, but we had never seen what female bonding is like. So I think in a way it took it forward in terms of content," Kareena said.Steering the conversation to her upcoming film "Good News", which is on surrogacy, she said: "It's a topic which not many people will touch upon, but of course it's in a commercial space. It's a lot more funny."But we have to keep those dynamics in mind. The idea is to keep entertaining your audience, but with more content-based films."She will also be a part of Karan Johar's period drama "Takht"."The entire ambience and setting will be so different. Besides that, I haven't worked with Karan in many years... He has grown as a director from strength to strength and I am a very different actor today. So it will be very interesting."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.