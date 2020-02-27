Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Fitness Secrets For Fans

Other than working out, Kareena Kapoor strongly believes that a healthy attitude towards life and good food are the right tricks to stay healthy

IANS

Updated:February 27, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Fitness Secrets For Fans
Kareena will next be seen in Good Newwz.

Bollywood actress and style diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her fitness secrets for fans. Although the actress is on social media, she doesn't use it much, to reveal gym regime details. Rather, Kareena's workout and gym secrets have constantly made it to social media courtesy her best friend Amrita Arora and celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.

Other than working out, Kareena strongly believes that a healthy attitude towards life and good food are the right tricks to stay healthy, reports pinkvilla.com.

Kareena, who is nicknamed Bebo, shared that she starts her day by drinking a glass of hot water mixed with lime. Breakfast must include poha or upma.

The actress avoids junk food and makes sure to eat home-cooked food for lunch and dinner. She has her last meal of the day at around 8pm.

Workout is a must. Kareena is a Pilates girl, though her workout session also includes battle rope exercises, kettle-bell squats and boxing.

She works out four days a week.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram