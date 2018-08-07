GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kareena, Saif and Sara in Colour Coordinated Outfits Make for a Perfect Family Picture

Snapped in one frame, the trio certainly made for a perfect family picture together. What do you think?

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kareena, Saif and Sara in Colour Coordinated Outfits Make for a Perfect Family Picture
(Image: File photo of saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses an opportunity to impress onlookers with her flawless and chic sense of dressing. Be it her showstopper attire, red carpet look or a casual outing with friends, the B-town diva is mostly on-point with her sartorial choices.

Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor stepped out with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and his elder daughter from the first marriage Sara Ali Khan. The trio was dressed in colour coordinated outfits. While both Saif and Kareena were clicked in an all-white attires -- a white shirt and trousers and a casual white dress respectively, Sara was snapped in a white halter-neck top which she teamed with a pink skirt.

Snapped in one frame, the trio certainly made for a perfect family picture together.

Take a look.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...