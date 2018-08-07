English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kareena, Saif and Sara in Colour Coordinated Outfits Make for a Perfect Family Picture
Snapped in one frame, the trio certainly made for a perfect family picture together. What do you think?
(Image: File photo of saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Yogen Shah)
Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses an opportunity to impress onlookers with her flawless and chic sense of dressing. Be it her showstopper attire, red carpet look or a casual outing with friends, the B-town diva is mostly on-point with her sartorial choices.
Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor stepped out with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and his elder daughter from the first marriage Sara Ali Khan. The trio was dressed in colour coordinated outfits. While both Saif and Kareena were clicked in an all-white attires -- a white shirt and trousers and a casual white dress respectively, Sara was snapped in a white halter-neck top which she teamed with a pink skirt.
Snapped in one frame, the trio certainly made for a perfect family picture together.
Take a look.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
