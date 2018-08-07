Kareena, Saif and Sara in Colour Coordinated Outfits Make for a Perfect Family Picture

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 5, 2018 at 4:00am PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses an opportunity to impress onlookers with her flawless and chic sense of dressing. Be it her showstopper attire, red carpet look or a casual outing with friends, the B-town diva is mostly on-point with her sartorial choices.Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor stepped out with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and his elder daughter from the first marriage Sara Ali Khan. The trio was dressed in colour coordinated outfits. While both Saif and Kareena were clicked in an all-white attires -- a white shirt and trousers and a casual white dress respectively, Sara was snapped in a white halter-neck top which she teamed with a pink skirt.Snapped in one frame, the trio certainly made for a perfect family picture together.Take a look.