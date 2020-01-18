Kareena Kapoor Khan Seen Carrying Bag Worth This Much
Kareena was carrying a Hermes Birkin bag costing Rs 13,31,794. She looked stunning in an all-black ensemble with olive green boots and black sunglasses.
File pic (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen carrying a bag costing over a whopping Rs 13 lakhs.
Kareena returned to Mumbai with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan from a vacation. The actress spent over 10 days on foreign land, holidaying with her family.
According to Bollywoodlife.com, Kareena was carrying a Hermes Birkin bag costing Rs 13,31,794. She looked stunning in an all-black ensemble with olive green boots and black sunglasses.
View this post on Instagram
#saifalikhan #kareenakapoorkhan back from London #airportdiaries #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
On the work front, Kareena was last seen on screen in Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
She will next be seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Maternal Grandmother Passes Away
- Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Continues Dream Run at Box Office, Earns Rs 128.97 Crore in 8 Days
- 'Standing is Hard': Jared Kushner's Time Magazine Cover Inspires Meme Fest on Twitter
- Horsing Around: Touristy Stallion Rides Bus Back Home after Being Found Wandering on UK Highway
- Reliance Jio Q3 2019-20 Results: Subscriber Base Jumps to 370 Million as of December 31, 2019