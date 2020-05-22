Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Heartbreaking Photos Of Cyclone Amphan Devastation

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a carousel of images showcasing the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and parts of Odisha.

The severe cyclonic storm made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon, with Kolkata and its nearby areas witnessing high-speed winds exceeding 100 kmph accompanied by heavy rains.

Scenes of large uprooted trees, damaged houses, flown off roofs and broken vehicles were shared by the actress. She has captioned the post as “We all need to think” and has added three folded hand emojis in the end.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have also expressed their concern on social media platforms.

A heartbroken Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, "It is heartbreaking to see the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan. My prayers are with everyone affected in Odisha and West Bengal! Heartfelt condolences to all the families of the victims".

It is heartbreaking to see the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan. My prayers are with everyone affected in Odisha and West Bengal! Heartfelt condolences to all the families of the victims 🙏 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 21, 2020

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, “The devastation #AmphanCyclon has caused in Odisha and mainly in Bengal is both frightening & very saddening. My heart goes out to people who have lost lives and their belongings”.

The devastation #AmphanCyclon has caused in Odisha and mainly in Bengal is both frightening & very saddening. My heart goes out to people who have lost lives and their belongings. हे भगवान! ये साल 2020 जल्दी निकल जाए! हम सबको प्रकृति से नतमस्तक होके माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए। 🙏🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 21, 2020

Sharing his experience, director Shoojit Sircar wrote, "Never before experienced this kind of chilling and devastating winds.. Amphan Super Cyclone is huge.. Praying for minimum damage and destruction. Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. Uprooted trees and toppled homes of poor.. It may take years to get to normal in some areas".

Never before experienced this kind of chilling and devastating winds.. Amphan Super Cyclone is huge.. Praying for minimum damage and destruction. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) May 20, 2020

Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. Uprooted trees and toppled homes of poor.. It may take years to get to normal in some areas🙏. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced interim financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal to aid the relief and rehabilitation work. He had conducted an ariel survey of the cyclone hit regions with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

