Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Heartbreaking Photos Of Cyclone Amphan Devastation

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a carousel of images showcasing the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and parts of Odisha.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Heartbreaking Photos Of Cyclone Amphan Devastation
credits -Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a carousel of images showcasing the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and parts of Odisha. 

The severe cyclonic storm made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon, with Kolkata and its nearby areas witnessing high-speed winds exceeding 100 kmph accompanied by heavy rains.

Scenes of large uprooted trees, damaged houses, flown off roofs and broken vehicles were shared by the actress. She has captioned the post as “We all need to think” and has added three folded hand emojis in the end.

A lot of  Bollywood celebrities have also expressed their concern on social media platforms.

A heartbroken Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, "It is heartbreaking to see the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan. My prayers are with everyone affected in Odisha and West Bengal! Heartfelt condolences to all the families of the victims".

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, “The devastation #AmphanCyclon has caused in Odisha and mainly in Bengal is both frightening & very saddening. My heart goes out to people who have lost lives and their belongings”.

Sharing his experience, director Shoojit Sircar wrote, "Never before experienced this kind of chilling and devastating winds.. Amphan Super Cyclone is huge.. Praying for minimum damage and destruction. Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. Uprooted trees and toppled homes of poor.. It may take years to get to normal in some areas".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced interim financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal to aid the relief and rehabilitation work. He had conducted an ariel survey of the cyclone hit regions with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading