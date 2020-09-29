Take the pledge to vote

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan Post Adorable Pictures as Inaaya Turns 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of Taimur Ali Khan with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to wish the little girl happy birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 29, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi turned 3 on September 29. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on 29 September, 2017. Soha rang in Inaaya's birthday at home. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a family photo that has little Inaaya sitting between her parents. The three pose for the camera with an ice-cream like candy in their hands.

Soha wrote, “Three years old today @khemster2” and added red heart emojis to her caption. Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Sophie Choudry also wished the beautiful baby on her 3rd birthday in the comment’s section of Soha’s post.

Three years old today ❤️❤️❤️ @khemster2

Inaaya's aunt and Taimur Ali Khan's mother Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Inaaya with a post she shared on Instagram. In the adorable image, Taimur is seen peeking into Inaaya's book.

Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya ❤️🎈🎈

A day back, Inaaya's parents marked the occasion of Daughter’s Day with heartfelt posts. Soha shared a photo of Inaaya with a goofy expression. She penned the sweetest message for her little one that reads, “May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket #happydaughtersday” (sic).

Kunal, on the other hand, shared a candid click of daughter Inaaya in his arms. He wished his baby girl, saying, “When the world fits in your arms, and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersday"" (sic).

Kunal was last seen in the comedy thriller Lootcase co-starring Rasika Dugal. The film helmed by debutant director Rajesh Krishnan started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar July 31 onwards. Kunal is also headlining Season 2 of the crime thriller web series Abhay. Abhay 2 features Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey as the antagonist.

