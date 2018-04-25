English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena, Sonam Raise The Hotness Quotient At Veere Di Wedding Trailer Launch
The two stars -- Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan -- managed to turn heads as the arrived for the trailer launch of their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding in entertainment capital Mumbai.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan at Veere Di Wedding trailer launch event/ Viral Bhayani)
Over the course of their career, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have established themselves as fashion icons, who inspire a thousand young girls and women across the globe with their chic fashion sense and impeccable sartorial choices. So, when the two posed for the shutterbugs together at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, they raised the hotness and glamour quotient with their usual style, confidence and of course stunning outfit picks.
Sonam and Kareena, who arrived at the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding in Mumbai almost at the same time, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in their flawless attires. While Sonam was a vision in a white ballroom dress that featured dramatic sleeves, Kareena rocked the boss lady look in a navy blue tube top, matching high-waisted trousers and an open blazer.
Both the divas opted for minimum makeup and accessories to complete their look. While Kareena left her tresses open in waves, Sonam had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. The two stars managed to turn heads as the arrived for the trailer launch event in the entertainment capital.
Take a look.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan at Veere Di Wedding trailer launch event/ Viral Bhayani)
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor at Veere Di Wedding trailer launch event/ Viral Bhayani)
Actress Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania were also snapped at the event looking lovely in their respective outfits. Take a look.
(Photo: The cast of upcoming film Veere Di Wedding/ Viral Bhayani)
