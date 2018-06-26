GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Others Celebrate Karisma Kapoor's Birthday in Style; See Pics

The entire Kapoor-Khan clan including Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and her children Samaira and Kiaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan seemed to have had a lovely time.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:June 26, 2018, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Others Celebrate Karisma Kapoor's Birthday in Style; See Pics
Image: Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor
It's no secret that Karisma Kapoor and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan are quite close and that both accompany each other on most occasions including family outings, birthday celebrations etc.

So, when it was Karisma's birthday on Monday, sister Kareena and the entire Kapoor-Khan family (besides Randhir Kapoor) celebrated it with much aplomb during their recent family vacation in London.

Recent photographs shared by a fan page on social media suggest that the Kapoor-Khan clan celebrated Lolo's birthday with a family picnic of sorts where they indulged in some well-decorated, delicious looking cupcakes, apparently a favourite of both Kareena and her handsome looking son Taimur Ali Khan.

In one of the photographs shared on Instagram, Kareena can be seen holding the box of cupcakes and enjoying some while posing for the camera.

Take a look.



In another picture, Taimur too is seen holding a portion of a cupcake in his hand, yet wanting some more from aunt Lolo. His innocent expression is a total heart stealer.

Take a look.



In yet another photograph the entire family including Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and her children Samaira and Kiaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and the little munchkin Taimur were snapped together.

Take a look.



But Karisma's birthday wasn't over just yet. Later in the evening, the two sisters celebrated Lolo's big day with actress Sonam Kapoor and stylist Tanya Ghavri at a London restaurant. Take a look.



Also Watch

| Edited by: Divya Pal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You