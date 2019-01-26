English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan attend flag hoisting ceremony at their apartment dressed in traditional attire.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan attend flag hoisting ceremony at their apartment dressed in traditional attire.
On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted all dressed for the occasion to attend the National flag hoisting ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai.
The family set Republic day style goals to another level with their spirit.
While Kareena Kapoor Khan looked her ravishing best in a green traditional salwar suit and sunglasses to go along with , Saif looked sauve in a blue kurta pyjama
Taimur Ali Khan clearly stole the show in a white kurta pyjama while he sat on his father's shoulder while the flag was hoisted.
