Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan sported two looks at the recently held Femina Miss India World 2018 and stunned onlookers in both. Take a look.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Veere Di Wedding Instagram)
The 55th edition of Femina Miss India World 2018 which took place on Tuesday in Mumbai saw Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu as the winner. Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh finished as the first and second runner-up respectively.
Besides several Bollywood stars who graced the occasion, B-town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan - who took a short break from her London family vacation to be at the event - returned to the stage after a hiatus of nearly two years to give a scintillating dance performance.
Kareena, who was dressed in a custom-made Manish Malhotra embellished corset-styled top paired with a multi-coloured fringed jacket, black tights and matching ankle-length boots, looked glamorous in the rockstar avatar. The actress completed her look with wavy hair left open and on-point makeup.
Take a look.
While that was Kareena's stage look, she stunned in her second look of the day too. Dressed in a mustard yellow Prabal Gurung number, Kareena wowed onlookers with her chic and elegant monochrome look. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the diva rounded off her look with red nail-paint, smokey eyes and hair pulled back in a neat ponytail.
Take a look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at the Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale in Mumbai on June 19, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
