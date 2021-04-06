Kareena Kapoor Khan wants a tan!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the need of a tan, going by her post on social media. On Tuesday, Kareena posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting perfect skin.

“I need a tan… Ok going to workout now," Kareena wrote alongside the image.

Kareena’s photographs currently have 189K likes on the photo-sharing website.

She has returned to work, after giving birth to her second baby.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. She gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women’s Day when she posted a picture on Instagram. After tying the knot in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.

Recently, the actress shared a picture on social media saying that she is missing her vacation in Switzerland. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a black turtle neck outfit. The picturesque view in the background flaunts a blurry view of the gorgeous landscape of Apres. “Apres ski days ❤️ Will they return?" she captioned the picture.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

