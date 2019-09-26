Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pastel Coloured Tulle Gown Is Unmissable, See Pics

It’s certainly not a first for Kareena Kapoor Khan to turn heads with her dressing and style quotient. The actress is known to make a fashion statement each time she dresses up.

Recently, she was seen wearing a tulle gown by Yousef Al Jasmi and the internet immediately noticed it. Needless to say, it started a barrage of comments on social media.

Light Lavender in colour, the gown had ruffled sleeves that covered her arms. The bare shoulder gown also bore a fishtail slit, with a small trail behind.

To accentuate the look, she wore a diamond-studded serpentine necklace by Bvlgari. The makeup too, was kept minimal, to give a nude look.

Killing the finale of #DanceIndiaDance the most royal of them all #KareenaKapoorKhan glowing today in @yousef_aljasmi by @vandafashionagency and @bulgariofficial . Makeup by maverick @mickeycontractor Hair by star @yiannitsapatori Styled with @miloni_s91 @chandanizatakia Shoes by @trufflecollectionindia

The hair was tied in a tight neat bun. The look was styled by Mohit Rai.

Kareena Kapoor, made her Television debut as one of the judges on the panel for the show Dance India Dance Season 7, and is wearing outfits that become the talk of the town. For every episode, the actress can be seen in a highly glammed up avatar, flaunting her amazing fashion sense. Be it Gowns, Sarees, Pantsuits or Jumpsuits, Kareena Kapoor's outfit have been making more noise than the show itself.

The actress recently completed shooting for her upcoming movie Good News, also starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Kareena has also joined Karan Johar's ambitious project Takht, a multi starrer and featuring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

