1-min read

Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Shower Soha Ali Khan with Birthday Wishes

On actress Soha Ali Khan's birthday, husband Kunal Kemmu and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor showered her with wishes. Kareena posted a picture with featuring Taimur and Inaaya.

IANS

Updated:October 4, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Shower Soha Ali Khan with Birthday Wishes
On actress Soha Ali Khan's birthday, husband Kunal Kemmu and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor showered her with wishes. Kareena posted a picture with featuring Taimur and Inaaya.

Actress Soha Ali Khan on Sunday turned a year older, and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu posted a heart-warming wish for her on social media.

"To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn't know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the dictionary when I'm out of words," Kunal wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted an adorable picture of him exchanging smiles with Soha.

Soha's sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, wished the actress on Instagram.

"Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday to you. We love you," Kareena wrote alongside an image, which features Soha and Kunal's daughter Inaaya, and Saif and Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram

Best birthday present ever!!

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

On her birthday, Soha posted a picture of her hugging daughter Inaaya, who has a painting in her hand, and wrote: "Best birthday present ever."

