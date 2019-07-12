Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring in Red Tube Dress for Dance India Dance
With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, Kareena Kapoor outdid herself in a red outfit looking vibrant as ever.
Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to carry herself with utter grace and this time she looks absolutely gorgeous in a red outfit for reality show Dance India Dance's shoot.
With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, the actor turned reality show judge outdid herself in an outfit designed by the label Amur. The outfit featured a layered Eve skirt and cash bustier from the Resort 2019 collection of the fashion house.
With her beach wave hairdo by Yianni Tsapatori, Kareena carried herself like a pro posing like a true diva in every sense.
The no-makeup look was given by Mickey Contractor making her look even more flawless and not to forget the jet gems jewelry which added a subtle dimension to the entire look.
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the 38-year-old actress set the bar high with this number. Having said that, all the outfits she has worn so far for the show prove that she is going to serve us with some trend setting outfits this season.
