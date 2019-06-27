Kareena Kapoor Slays Like a Style Diva in Shimmery Blue Gown
With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, Kareena Kapoor outdid herself in another blue outfit looking vibrant as ever.
Here she goes again! Kareena Kapoor Khan has set fashion goals way too high this time in a blue gown for the shoot of the reality show, Dance India Dance.
With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, the actor turned reality show judge outdid herself in an outfit designed by an Istanbul based brand, RaisaVanessa.
This time in a plain heavily sequinned blue gown, she posed like a true diva in every sense. With her gelled hairdo by Yianni Tsapatori, Kareena carried herself like a pro.
Mickey Contractor gave her a subtle look with nude lips shade and light Kohl eyes.
Styled by Mohit Rai, the 38-year-old actress broke the monotony of the blue shimmery gown pairing it with strappy pink Prada heels.
We couldn't miss out the thigh-high slit revealing her toned legs and the dramatic bow on Kareena's waist.
Kareena stands true to her blue lady image, as she owns the colour like nobody else. Previously, during her New Year's Eve vacation in Switzerland, the Veere Di Wedding actor wore a blue Alexander Terekhov dress and she looked equally ravishing in the shimmery thigh-high slit gown posing with her husband Saif Ali Khan.
