Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Slays Like a Style Diva in Shimmery Blue Gown

With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, Kareena Kapoor outdid herself in another blue outfit looking vibrant as ever.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Slays Like a Style Diva in Shimmery Blue Gown
With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, Kareena Kapoor outdid herself in another blue outfit looking vibrant as ever.
Loading...

Here she goes again! Kareena Kapoor Khan has set fashion goals way too high this time in a blue gown for the shoot of the reality show, Dance India Dance.

With her sophisticated sartorial taste and love for bright colors, the actor turned reality show judge outdid herself in an outfit designed by an Istanbul based brand, RaisaVanessa.

This time in a plain heavily sequinned blue gown, she posed like a true diva in every sense. With her gelled hairdo by Yianni Tsapatori, Kareena carried herself like a pro.

Mickey Contractor gave her a subtle look with nude lips shade and light Kohl eyes.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the 38-year-old actress broke the monotony of the blue shimmery gown pairing it with strappy pink Prada heels.

We couldn't miss out the thigh-high slit revealing her toned legs and the dramatic bow on Kareena's waist.

Kareena stands true to her blue lady image, as she owns the colour like nobody else. Previously, during her New Year's Eve vacation in Switzerland, the Veere Di Wedding actor wore a blue Alexander Terekhov dress and she looked equally ravishing in the shimmery thigh-high slit gown posing with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram