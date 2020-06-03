Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Celebrities Express Concern Over Cyclone Nisarga

As if the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t enough, we have already seen a severe cyclone on the eastern coast, the deadly locust attack and now another cyclone on its way to the western coast. Seems like this is definitely not anyone’s year, as to say.

But before the western coast, especially the city of Mumbai faces the cyclone, there seems to be a little respite with the first showers. While some B-town are enjoying the first rain, hoping for some respite from the tragedies of this year, others are sincerely praying for the safety of one and all during the upcoming cyclone Nisarg.

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself enjoying the first showers of the season, sitting on a chair in his balcony. “Hoping these first showers only bring relief and joy and not too much drama. Stay safe guys (sic)!” he captioned.

Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan seems to be enjoying the perfect north-Indian cuisine Rajma Chawal as she enjoys the first drops of the rainy season.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in the US with her husband Nick Jonas and family, posted a picture of the famous Mumbai Sea-Link, sharing her concerns for the upcoming cyclone Nisarg.

Sharing an early morning picture of the rain-drenched trees, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, “It is strangely quiet this morning: perhaps the calm before the storm. As if the pandemic were not enough, Mumbai has a cyclone on the way. Hopefully it will veer out to sea. Either way, Mumbaikars are tough and we will get through it together (sic)."

Singer Mohit Chauhan tweeted about cyclone Nisarg, urging people to come forward and help street animals.

“If you are a resident of an area where #NisargaCyclone will impact n u see stray animals... dogs, cats, cows looking 4 shelter... Plz help them. Requesting all of u 2 let strays be in the garages or inside society gates till the cyclone passes. Plz ask your society guards to help (sic),” he tweeted.

If you are a resident of an area where #NisargaCyclone will impact n u see stray animals... dogs, cats, cows looking 4 shelter... Plz help them. Requesting all of u 2 let strays be in the garages or inside society gates till the cyclone passes. Plz ask your society guards to help — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) June 3, 2020

Others like Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor also posted concerned messages on social media adding that people look out for each other.

Just a little prayer 🙏🙏🙏... for all of us in Mumbai ... stay indoors, stay safe 🙏🙏🙏 #MumbaiRains #CycloneNisarga — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 3, 2020

Urge you to not believe in rumours and Share these Official Guidelines Be Safe 🙏🏻DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern @mybmc pic.twitter.com/49jEenLtaj — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 3, 2020

The next few hours are going to be critical. Please stay indoors and follow all the BMC guidelines. Don't spread rumours and help each other in getting through this. #CycloneNisarga — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 3, 2020

To all my fellow Mumbaikars, situation out there may get difficult by the hour but let us be prepared, responsible & take care of our people. Stay Safe. #CycloneNisarga — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 3, 2020

PEOPLE IN MAHARASHTRA AND GUJARAT LIVING NEAR THE COASTLINE PLEASE TAKE CARE AND BE SAFE #CycloneNisarga — Darshan Raval #TereNaal (@DarshanRavalDZ) June 3, 2020

