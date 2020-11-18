Kareena Kapoor to Read Out India's Winning Entry for Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be coming together with an international set of celebrities for a virtual event. The star took to Instagram to announce her latest public appearance where she will be joining celebrities like Stephen Fry, David Walliams and Alexandra Burke to read out extracts from the winning essay from India for the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020.

The actress reposted an Instagram post from the Royal Commonwealth Society and said that she is honoured and nervous to be reading out extracts from the winning essay from India.

The actor was congratulated by fans and celebrities alike. Radio Jockey Alok commented, "Congratulations Bebo." One of the fans commented, "Baby, You will do amazing!!!"

Commenting on Kareena's post, actor and friend Malaika Arora said, "Wow bebo.” The two had recently spent their Diwali vacation in the Himalayan city of McLeodganj in Dharamshala. Malaika was accompanied by her beau Arjun Kapoor while Kareena was seen with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

The 40-year-old actor will be joining international celebrities to celebrate young writers including Gyles Brandreth, Lewis Pugh, and Anthony Horowitz. The Royal Commonwealth Society’s first-ever virtual award ceremony for the essay competition will be held on November 20 at 12 pm GMT. It will be hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla – who is also wife of Prince of Wales Charles.

The Royal Commonwealth Society will reveal the winners of this year’s competition and share their remarkable pieces on the theme of climate action. The Royal Commonwealth Society also announced the event on its official Instagram page. This year, the competition received nearly 13,000 entries on the theme ‘Climate Action and the Commonwealth’.

The Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) is a group of individuals and organisations committed to improving the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens. The organization works on youth empowerment, education and high-level advocacy, to promote the importance of literacy, equality and inclusion, the environment and connected communities.