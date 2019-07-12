Kareena Kapoor's Chanel Sling Bag Worth Rs 3.6 Lakh Will Burn a Hole in Your Pocket

Here she goes again! Kareena Kapoor Khan has set fashion goals way too high this time as she poses in a black tube outfit, no makeup look along with a black Chanel bag.

The actor turned reality show judge, has been in headlines for her edgy style statements as she has been spotted in the latest, the most stylish and not to forget the most expensive fashion fads by international fashion houses.

This time she decided to flaunt a cross body black vanity bag which will clearly burn a hole in your pocket. In case you are already thinking of taking a cue from Kareena's bag closet, think again.

The Chanel bag in the selfie is approximately Rs 3.65 Lakhs! Yes, you’ve read that right. But she makes it look priceless with her million dollar panache.

The diva wore a strapless black top teamed black skirt and snakeskin jacket. She paired her outfit with black sunglasses and camel toned shoes.

Kareena is currently in London working on her upcoming movie Angrezi Medium also starring Irrfan Khan. She also had a Dharma Production film Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen with Aamir Khan for his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha.