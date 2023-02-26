Kareena Kapoor’s Shoe Wardrobe Is 'PHAT'

From attending family events, shooting for films, and catching up with her girlfriends to making time for family, Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a moment to make a fashion statement. Whether in simple jeans and a shirt, a cocktail gown, a jumpsuit or extravagant attire, her sartorial choices have always left a lasting impression. While her outfits always turn a source of inspiration, it is her shoes that always grab attention, and her favourite has to be high-heels.

From pairing it with a pantsuit, skirt, or thigh-high slit gown, high heels add an oomph quotient to the look. The classic nudes, animal prints, and bright colours to open-toe heels, Kareena Kapoor Khan can give you a course on how to nail your walk in these high heels.

1. Animal Print

Kareena Kapoor Khan picked an aubergine-coloured pantsuit and paired it with a black bralette with sheer details. She opted for winged eyeliner, slightly tinted cheeks and nude lips. The actress chose chunky gold-toned ear studs to keep the look chic. But, what grabbed the attention was the animal-printed stilettos. It added a bit of drama to the monotone look, yet looked sophisticated.

2. Nude Heels

Kareena Kapoor shows if you are choosing a dazzling outfit soaked in glitz, tone down your footwear by selecting nude-coloured stilettos. She wore a stunning emerald-green gown with a thigh-high slit and matched it with a pair of statement heels.

3. Sheer black stilettos

A pair of classic black heels is a must. But Kareena Kapoor being the style icon she is, took it up a notch and wore sheer black stiletto heels. It looks casual yet stylish. Wearing them, she stepped out with her girlfriends decked up in a shiny evening outfit.

4. Pop of colour

Matching heels with your outfit can elevate your look. But, take notes from Kareena to make heads turn as she let her sparkling blue outfit and the bright pink neon take the fashion bar higher. The contrasting look adds an extra layer of glamour that she seems to be dishing out effortlessly.

5. Open-toe stilettos

While peep-toe heels were once a rage in the fashion industry, see how Kareena Kapoor Khan upgraded her look with open-toe stilettos with ankle straps. It looks trendy and a tasteful addition to her gown.

