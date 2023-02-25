Kareena Kapoor's Yoga Instructor Shows How To Perform The Warrior Poses With Weights

While we all want to have the perfect goal-worthy body, developing a strong core and working on all major muscle groups is not an easy task. Shedding light on the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani has shared a video giving tips about some Yoga poses to build muscle. Anshuka has shared a video on Instagram showing how one can strengthen the core muscles with the help of warrior poses and make it ‘hardcore’ with the help of weights.

In the video, the yoga trainer is seen performing the exercises with weights. Revealing details about the workout, Anshuka wrote, “The Warrior Pose variations work on all the major muscle groups, especially the arms, shoulders and legs. It helps to stretch and strengthen the glutes and hip flexors, according to her. It also expands the chest and lungs while improving balance, focus, and stability.”

She further wrote about the importance of adding weights to the exercise. She wrote, “Adding weights to the Warrior pose makes the Yoga workout more intense and challenging especially when it comes to building muscles and strength”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

Warrior poses, also known as Virabhadrasana, is a series of yoga poses that represent the mythical warrior Virabhadra, a form of Lord Shiva as per Hindu mythology.

Virabhadrasana is a core asana, a lunging, standing asana that can help you strengthen your legs, spine, and torso.

How to perform

Warrior I position: The front knee is bent, and the hips are turned forward with the arms raised.

Warrior II position: The front knee is bent, and the hips are turned to the side with the arms parallel.

Reverse Warrior: The positions of the legs are the same as in Warrior II, but the arms and torso reach towards the back straight leg.

Warrior III pose: The standing leg is straight, and the opposite leg is lifted, arms extended forward.

Benefits of Warrior Pose

Enhances attention, balance, and stability

Strengthens your back, shoulders, arms, legs, and ankles

Opens your hips, chest, and lungs

Encourages healthy blood flow and respiration

Increases attention, inner strength, and mental endurance

Improves focus, concentration, and mindfulness

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here