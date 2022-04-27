Karishma Tanna and Husband Varun Bangera's Active Routine is Making us Look Bad

A real partner pushes you to become better every day. They motivate you, inspire you, and make you set new milestones each day. Actress Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera are one such couple who inspire each other to stay fit and healthy and a recent video posted by the former proves it.

The recent video of Karishma and Varun will surely give you fitness goals. Karishma has posted a video of herself and her husband Varun doing an intense workout recently. In the video, we can see Karishma donning a gym look with a black sports bra and lavender tights whereas Varun opted for a comfy white t-shirt and black shorts with a red cap.

During their Sunday workout, the couple did multiple cardio exercises including wide mountain climbers, medicine ball exercise, roll back stand-ups, side jumping jacks and squats. Karishma and Varun didn’t stop here, they gave their cardio workout a powerful finish with a battle rope session.

Karishma captioned the picture, “Sunday workout Part 2 with bae Varun Bangera. Guru Saqib Merchant,” followed by an arm muscle emoticon and lots of hashtags such as ‘gym’, ‘Sunday’ and ‘workout’.

This isn’t the first time this couple is giving us major fitness and couple goals by exercising together. Earlier, Karishma shared another video of herself and Varun working out together with their coach.

Apart from this, Karishma never skips her gym sessions and is known to be one of the fittest actresses in the industry. She often gives a glimpse of her gym routine and motivates her fans to look beyond the line. On the occasion of Women’s Day this year, the actress motivated all the females to take out time for their bodies.

For the unversed, Karishma and Varun tied the knot in February this year. The couple had a grand Indian wedding and it was nothing less than a fairy tale.

