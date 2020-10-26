Karishma Tanna Celebrates Pet Dog Koko's Birthday with Cute Cake

Karishma Tanna celebrated the birthday of her pet dog Koko recently and shared the pictures on social media. The furball looked absolutely cute in the photos, posing with the birthday cake. A video was shared on Instagram where Karishma is singing 'Happy Birthday' as Koko cuts the birthday cake.

"Happy birthday my bundle of joy. You keep me sane . You are the reason for my happiness," she wrote.

In the pictures, Karishma and her mother are seen posing for the camera, while Koko seems to be only interested in the cake. Describing the cake in the comments, Karishma said, "This is witout sugar witout flour. It's a sweet potato cake. It’s a pure healthy dogs cake. Thanku for sharing this video. My kokos bday (sic).️"

Karishma frequently gives glimpses of adorable moments with her pet on social media. Koko also partners his mommy in every activity and is also her workout buddy. During the lockdown, Karishma had taken extra efforts to bake a dog cake. She shared the recipe on Instagram along with incredible glimpses of the special delicious cake.

Karishma wrote, “Hello dog lovers. Our pets also get bored at home and they also once in a while need a lil excitement. At first I was a lil hesitant bout giving my Koko a cake but then I asked my dog dietician and was absolutely safe to feed him once in a while (sic.)”

This year, Karishma took part in the Rohit Shetty headlined Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She was declared the winning champion of the Indian reality and stunt television show in July.

On the big screen, Karishma was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. The biopic based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life also starred Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Sonam Kapoor.