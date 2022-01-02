Karishma Tanna Hits Gym After Break From Fitness Routine, See Video

After spending a long break away from her fitness routine, actor Karishma Tanna is back at the gym. Karishma spent this time enjoying her favourite food without the guilt of consuming a cheat meal. Though this meant that she had to let go of all her muscles, Karishma has no qualms. After all, there has to be a time when you just enjoy your life. Karishma spent the last few days of 2021 spending time with friends on vacation but before kick-starting the new year, she is back to her daily exercise routine. The actor on Thursday posted an Instagram video from her training session at the gym where she could be seen performing various exercises.

The video showed Karishma training on weight machines and her dedication is a treat to watch. In the caption posted along with the video, Karishma talks about her excitement to regain her built and stamina but also does not forget to emphasise the joy of being on a break.

She hoped that the process of getting into the right routine will be exciting and wrote a message for others as well. ‘This is a message to all. Live your life but come back to a healthy life. Workout, yoga, walking should be a part of our regular life. Let’s try achieving it in the New Year."

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYGErQHFcMj/

Karishma’s video is a message for all the people who keep pushing the dates of starting the training. Regular exercises are the only way to lead a happy and healthy life. You may take breaks when needed but there’s no substitute for regular exercising. Daily workouts not only keep your body weight in check but also help you gain energy and stamina to get through your day. Its combo with healthy diets, prepares our body to take on different challenges. Regular training also helps our mental wellness and reduces anxiety while promoting regular sleep cycles and a good mood.

