Karishma Tanna Moonwalks to Drake's Rhythm, See Video
Karishma Tanna has shared a video where she dances to the beats of Drake's popular number 'Left foot up, right foot slide' on TikTok.
Television actress Karishma Tanna prefers killing her lockdown boredom with yoga and dance.
On Instagram, Karishma has shared a video where she dances to the beats of Drake's popular number "Left foot up, right foot slide" on TikTok.
Karishma is seen sporting a hot pink sports bra paired with shorts. She is seen moonwalking on the track.
"Right foot up. Left foot slide," she captioned the clip, which currently has over 365k likes on the photosharing website.
On the work front, the actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat, is currently part of the action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.
The show also features actors Ada Khan, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.
