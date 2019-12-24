Karishma Tanna Rings in Birthday in Sunny Maldives, See Pics

Television actress Karishma Tanna celebrated her 36th birthday on December 21 by taking a vacation in the island nation of Maldives. She shared several pictures of her vacation on social media.

“Happy Birthday to me,” she captioned a photograph on Instagram. In the photo, a beaming Karishma can be seen with a cake by the poolside. Karishma, who is wearing a blue bikini, looks absolutely gorgeous in the pic.

In other images from the Maldives holiday shared on Instagram, Karishma can be seen flaunting her toned body in a strappy, black monokini. An angel tattoo of the Naagin 3 actress is clearly visible in the image.

Karishma’s 3.6 million fans on Instagram wished her on her birthday. Television actors such as Hina Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Prachee Shah among others also wished her on social media.

Karishma Tanna has acted in Bollywood movies such as Grand Masti, which features Ritesh Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi and Sanju that starred Ranbir Kapoor.

The 36-year-old actress is also well known for her roles in television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Qayamat ki Raat and Naagarjuna-Ek Yodha. The actress was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2014.

She has also taken part in dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha and Nach Baliye.

