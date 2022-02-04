Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Wedding: Actress Chooses Punit Balana’s Bandhej Lehenga for Mehendi; Picks Sukriti & Aakriti Sharara for Haldi

Actor Karishma Tanna is all set to begin a new chapter in her life with her beau Varun Bangera. Ahead of the wedding, the couple celebrated their haldi and mehendi ceremonies in two separate intimate functions. Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, Karishma’s mehendi and haldi ensembles complemented the actor’s personality.

Kickstarting the pre-wedding festivities with a lot of love and laughter, the haldi ceremony which took place on February 3, saw the actor don a chanderi silk sharara set designed by fashion designer duo Sukriti & Aakriti. Enhancing the white ensemble, were the gorgeous fresh flower jewellery designed by label Floral by Srishti. Karishma looked beautiful in fresh Tagar Kali mathapatti, haath phool with kaleere and earrings.

Adding some sunshine to her mehendi ceremony, Karishma looked resplendent in fashion designer Punit Balana’s yellow bandhej lehenga featuring a tinge of pink. On the other hand, Varun looked suave in a block printed pink chudidaar kurta. Speaking about the ensemble, Punit says, “Karishma has a family tradition of wearing Bandhej for wedding festivities. We customised a beautiful Bandhej lehenga in sync with the brief shared by Anaita [Shroff Adajania]. Thus, making it fun, festive, colourful, and playful. We added a lot of tassels and a lot of fun elements to the lehenga along with an element of pink.”

Complementing the bride-to-be in his desi avatar, Varun grooved to the tunes of Ghungroo for his lady love at the ceremony. Inspired by Karishma’s lehenga, Varun’s kurta set featured elements from her ensemble. His colourful attire featured the colour pink which is visible on the piping of her lehenga, and the element of block prints make the ensemble a match made in heaven.

Talking about Varun’s outfit, Punit adds, " For the groom, Varun, an element from Karishma’s lehenga in pink and block print was designed", he further added.

Both the ceremonies were attended by close friends and family. For the mehendi ceremony, choreographer Terence Lewis was seen shaking a leg to the tunes of Ooo Antava. The couple will be tying the knot on February 5 at Hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

