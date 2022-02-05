Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Wedding: The Actor Stuns in Falguni Shane Peacock’s Peach and Beige Resham Lehenga Set

After enjoying two-days of non-stop fun, laughter, and dance at their pre-wedding festivities. Actor Karishma Tanna and businessman Varun Bangera tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 5. Surrounded by close family and friends, the wedding was hosted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Looking gorgeous in a Falguni Shane Peacock soft peach and beige resham and sequin lehenga, the beautiful bride teamed the ensemble with a delicate veil. Complementing the stunning bridal look was the fresh floral lotus garlands the couple exchanged during the wedding ceremony.

An unconventional colour palette for a bride, Karishma accentuated her hairdo which was a neat bun covered with fresh pastel hydrangea roses and baby’s breath flowers custom made by Floral Art by Srishti. Karishma bridal jewellery was from Tyaani fine jewellery by Karan Johar and the look comprised a choker set, mathapatti, delicate nose ring and bangles. Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Karishma was all smiles in her bridal ensemble.

The mandap set against the backdrop of the sea filled the ambience with lots of love. Matching steps with his bride, Varun wore an ivory sherwani teamed with a beige safa matching Karishma’s bridal lehenga.

Every ceremony celebrated by the couple was attended by close friends and family. The star attraction for her mehendi ceremony was Koko, Karishma’s pet dog who was all dressed up and looked cute as a cookie in a red outfit with block prints and matching red shoes.

While both the haldi and mehendi functions featured the couple dancing their hearts out along with their friends and family, it was Karishma’s performances with her friends on Sau Aasmano ko that had everyone cheering for the actor. Dressed in a yellow bandhej lehenga set with a hinge of pink designed by Punit Balana, the actor paid homage to her family roots by including the block print in her attire. Varun too wore a pink kurta set with block prints and danced for his bride to the tunes of Ghungroo.

The pre-wedding festivities were attended by close friends from the industry including Aamna Sharif, Terence Lewis among others. Terence also performed for Karishma on the popular Telugu dance number Oo Antava Mawa.

