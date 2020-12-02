Karishma Tanna's 'Care Ni Karda' Reels Video is a Must Watch

Actress Karishma Tanna has an impressive presence on the internet. She stays on top of all the trends and is very vocal about her opinions on political issues. The former Bigg Boss contestant is a popular face from the Hindi television world.

Recently, Karishma took part in the ‘Care Ni Karda’ challenge which stars her enacting the lyrics of the viral song. Wearing a light pink colour pantsuit with a white T-shirt, Karishma can be seen acting cute and lovely as she plays out the wordings of the track. Her light pink makeup also complements with her styling. A watch and small diamond stud earrings make up for the bubbly look of the actress.

In the caption, Karishma wrote: “Time spare nahi karda .. main hi tere peeche peeche aaundi aan #reels #reelitfeelit #love #mood (sic).”

The Sweetaj Brar sung track was released in October as part of the Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha-starrer Chhalaang and has since then charted very high in the country. The lyrics capture the pain of a woman lamenting the lack of care put in by her lover and the social media has been going crazy with multiple covers from various artists and influencers. Yo Yo Honey Singh has produced the track and also sung the rap portion of the song. Alongside Yo YO Honey Singh, Alfaaz, and Hommie Dilliwala have written the lyrics of Care ni Karda that seem to have captured the essence of the nation at the moment.

Earlier, Karishma was seen rocking the Diwali bash organised by producer Ekta Kapoor in a pink lehenga. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner paired her pink lehenga with green jewellery which comprised a choker and earrings. The low cut blouse had mirror work all over it along with long sleeves. The chunri worn sideways had a diamond-shaped edge and semi-transparent look. She wore nude pink lipstick and light eye shadow.