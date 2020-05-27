Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Set Sibling Goals as They Share Face-mask Selfies

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor have surely found ways to bond and connect while staying apart during the lockdown. They are now, even doing their skin-care routines together and fans love it.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
The Kapoor sisters are back with another activity that is setting major sibling goals. Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a face pack-clad selfie with her younger sister, Kareena.

The sisters have surely found ways to bond and connect while staying apart during the lockdown. They are now, even doing their skin-care routines together and fans love it.

While sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, “Packing and Pouting together. this Matcha Mask was so good @kareenakapoorkhan(sic.)”

hyu66

Recently, Karisma baked a delightful cake for Kareena.

Kareena shared a click of a portion of sinful dessert and wrote, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in

Karisma replied saying, “Yay ! Glad lockdown has come to good use and I can bake for my family and friends”

Loading