Karisma Kapoor Emanates Elegance, Proving That She Is a Timeless Beauty in a Stunning Green Anarkali

Karisma Kapoor’s fashion diaries are both envious and drool-worthy. The actor is a true fashionista and occasionally shares excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary with her followers. Karisma’s Instagram account is filled with numerous excerpts from her private journals with her family, her work responsibilities, and her style choices. Karisma’s fashion diaries are known for making readers scramble to jot down notes on how to wear an outfit with sass, comfort, and style. The actor is capable of pulling off any look, from nailing a casual outfit for the house to killing festive fashion goals in an exquisite ethnic garb. Her Instagram followers are constantly making remarks about how to appear flawless.

Check out Karisma’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

On Saturday, Karisma gave her followers a batch of images from one of her most recent fashion photo shoots, and they have been drooling over it ever since. In a gorgeous anarkali, the actor pulled off yet another festive outfit that had us swooning. For the photographs, Karisma acted as the fashion designer Punit Balana’s muse and chose a green anarkali from his racks. Karisma dressed in the ethnic attire and posed for the photos against a soft green background to give off even more festive sensations. Long sleeves and a plunging neckline characterised Karisma’s anarkali. The vibrant satin green anarkali with silver zari borders and silver resham thread embroidery all over the body. Below the waist, her anarkali cascaded to a pleated skirt that ended at her ankles. She paired it with a pair of ethnic patchwork pants that had ankle-length silver zari borders. Karishma finished off her ensemble by wearing a matching green satin dupatta with silver zari embroidery at the borders over one shoulder.

Karisma completed her outfit for the day with a pair of golden jhumkas and a Jet Gems golden bangle held in one hand. The star completed her ensemble for the day with a pair of golden flats. Karishma smiled for the cameras with her hair open in wavy curls and a side part. Karisma was dressed in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue with the help of makeup artist Pompy Hans.

