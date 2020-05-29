Karisma Kapoor Enjoys Mango in This Throwback Pic

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on Thursday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself clicked at the set of Mentalhood.

In the image, the 45-year-old actress can be seen relishing mangoes. Through the post’s caption, the actress said mango is her favourite fruit. The throwback snap shows Karisma sitting on a chair.

Captioning the post, the Raja Hindustani actress wrote, “This time last year! Mango on set. #throwbackthursday #favouritefruit #mentalhood #setlife (sic)."

Soon after sharing the post, Karisma’s fans and friends started commenting on the post. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and film producer and director Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Earlier, Karisma had uploaded a selfie of herself on the photo-sharing platform. In the image, she had flaunted her hair.

“Who’s there ? #lockdowndiaries #staypositive (sic),” she had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Karisma made her comeback with the web series Mentalhood. The series premiered on OTT platform in March this year. The Karishma Kohli directorial takes its viewers on the crazy ride of motherhood. The project also starred Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul and Tillotama Shome.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the series Karisma had said, "I am super-excited and very emotional because there is a meaning behind this show. There is learning behind this show. Each episode has a message and it's for everyone out there. Even men watching this show will be like, 'Oh my God! I didn't realize this'."

