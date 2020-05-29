Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
1-min read

Karisma Kapoor Enjoys Mango in This Throwback Pic

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture from the set of 'Mentalhood' where she relishes mangoes.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karisma Kapoor Enjoys Mango in This Throwback Pic
Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on Thursday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself clicked at the set of Mentalhood.

In the image, the 45-year-old actress can be seen relishing mangoes. Through the post’s caption, the actress said mango is her favourite fruit. The throwback snap shows Karisma sitting on a chair.

Captioning the post, the Raja Hindustani actress wrote, “This time last year! Mango on set. #throwbackthursday #favouritefruit #mentalhood #setlife (sic)."

Soon after sharing the post, Karisma’s fans and friends started commenting on the post. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and film producer and director Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Earlier, Karisma had uploaded a selfie of herself on the photo-sharing platform. In the image, she had flaunted her hair.

“Who’s there ? #lockdowndiaries #staypositive (sic),” she had captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

Who’s there ? #lockdowndiaries #staypositive

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Meanwhile, Karisma made her comeback with the web series Mentalhood. The series premiered on OTT platform in March this year. The Karishma Kohli directorial takes its viewers on the crazy ride of motherhood. The project also starred Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul and Tillotama Shome.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the series Karisma had said, "I am super-excited and very emotional because there is a meaning behind this show. There is learning behind this show. Each episode has a message and it's for everyone out there. Even men watching this show will be like, 'Oh my God! I didn't realize this'."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading