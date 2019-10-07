Karisma Kapoor is 'Mesmerised' by Beauty Of the Taj Mahal
Dressed in ethnic, Karisma can be seen posing for the pictures with different backdrops of the iconic monument.
credits- instagram
Actress Karisma Kapoor on Sunday shared a few photographs of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Dressed in ethnic, Karisma is seen posing for the pictures with different backdrops of the iconic monument.
"Feeling the beauty around me," she captioned one of the images.
Sharing a picture of herself in front of the Taj, Karisma said she was "mesmerised and awestruck with the captivating beauty of it".
"I finally got an opportunity to visit and I am so glad that I did," added the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress.
View this post on Instagram
Was absolutely mesmerised and awestruck with the captivating beauty of the Taj Mahal finally got an opportunity to visit and i am so glad that i did 🙏🏼 #tajmahal #incredibleindia #agra A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on
Karisma was accompanied by her daughter and son.
