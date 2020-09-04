Karisma Kapoor Recalls the Time When Salman Made Her Laugh While Shooting

Actress Karisma Kapoor reminisced about the time when she was shooting with superstar Salman Khan in Mauritius. In a Friday afternoon post on Instagram, Karisma shared a still from the song 'Pyaar dilon ka mela hai', which was shot on her and Salman in the 2000 release, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

"I vividly remember the sun was setting and we needed to get this shot done while sk was making us all laugh.. fun times in #mauritius Guess the film and song ?" she wrote as a caption, with the tags #flashbackfriday #guessinggame #memories.

The remarkable duo had previously appeared in a lot of films like Biwi No.1, Andaz Apna Apna and Judwaa among others. Their pairing was loved by all back in the time.

Karisma recently shared that she finds happiness in simple little things. She took to Instagram and posted a picture sitting on her balcony. She makes a casual statement in a black T-shirt and blue jeans in the image.

The actress was last seen on screen in the web show, Mentalhood, which marked her digital debut.