Karisma Kapoor Reminisces Vacation Days with Throwback Video
Karisma Kapoor shares a video from the time she spent in New York on a vacation.
Karisma Kapoor
Keeping up with the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Karisma Kapoor has dropped a glimpse from an outing from the bygone days.
The Mentalhood actress has shared a post that includes multiple clicks taken around nighttime in Times Square, New York. Karisma opted for a sleeveless black fur coat over a full-sleeve emerald top and hoop earrings, as she headed out for the promenade.
Along with the slideshow, Karisma wrote, “I (heart emoji) NY...#throwbackthursday (sic).”
Vacation plans may have gone kaput due to the coronavirus pandemic but that doesn’t stop Karisma from digging out some great memories. She is living her wanderlust by posting visuals from her favourite holidays on social media.
If Karisma’s recent Instagram post had to be summarized in a few words, it will be a sum-total of cooking, binge-watching, sharing positivity notes and looking back at her old movies.
She recently joined fellow members of the film industry in an initiative that aims to help domestic violence victims.
Karisma shared a pic of hers with the name of a domestic violence victim. “I am Ankita,” she wrote on the pic.
“I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp (sic),” Karisma added.
View this post on Instagram
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @sonamkapoor @natasha.poonawalla @tamannaahspeaks to lend their voices and help out too. 🙏🏼
Karisma’s last project was her digital debut, Mentalhood. The show featured Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, among others.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hollywood Actor 'Adopted' Minor Girl from Mumbai Slum and is Promoting Her as Model on Instagram
- Kerala Gets Maximum Flights Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 2, Delhi Follows Next
- Sonam Posts Iconic Pic Of Beauty Pageant Queens Aishwarya, Sushmita and Priyanka
- Harbhajan Singh Lashes Out, Says Greg Chappell Era Were the 'Worst Days of Indian Cricket'
- F1: Carlos Sainz Joining Ferrari in 2021 as Sebastian Vettel's Replacement