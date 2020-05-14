Karisma Kapoor Reminisces Vacation Days with Throwback Video

Keeping up with the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Karisma Kapoor has dropped a glimpse from an outing from the bygone days.

The Mentalhood actress has shared a post that includes multiple clicks taken around nighttime in Times Square, New York. Karisma opted for a sleeveless black fur coat over a full-sleeve emerald top and hoop earrings, as she headed out for the promenade.

Along with the slideshow, Karisma wrote, “I (heart emoji) NY...#throwbackthursday (sic).”

Vacation plans may have gone kaput due to the coronavirus pandemic but that doesn’t stop Karisma from digging out some great memories. She is living her wanderlust by posting visuals from her favourite holidays on social media.

If Karisma’s recent Instagram post had to be summarized in a few words, it will be a sum-total of cooking, binge-watching, sharing positivity notes and looking back at her old movies.

She recently joined fellow members of the film industry in an initiative that aims to help domestic violence victims.

Karisma shared a pic of hers with the name of a domestic violence victim. “I am Ankita,” she wrote on the pic.

“I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp (sic),” Karisma added.

Karisma’s last project was her digital debut, Mentalhood. The show featured Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, among others.

