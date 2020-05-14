Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Karisma Kapoor Reminisces Vacation Days with Throwback Video

Karisma Kapoor shares a video from the time she spent in New York on a vacation.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 14, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karisma Kapoor Reminisces Vacation Days with Throwback Video
Karisma Kapoor

Keeping up with the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Karisma Kapoor has dropped a glimpse from an outing from the bygone days.

The Mentalhood actress has shared a post that includes multiple clicks taken around nighttime in Times Square, New York. Karisma opted for a sleeveless black fur coat over a full-sleeve emerald top and hoop earrings, as she headed out for the promenade.

Along with the slideshow, Karisma wrote, “I (heart emoji) NY...#throwbackthursday (sic).”

View this post on Instagram

I ❤️NY... #throwbackthursday

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Vacation plans may have gone kaput due to the coronavirus pandemic but that doesn’t stop Karisma from digging out some great memories. She is living her wanderlust by posting visuals from her favourite holidays on social media.

View this post on Instagram

London 💙 #missing #throwbackthursday #earlymornings

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

If Karisma’s recent Instagram post had to be summarized in a few words, it will be a sum-total of cooking, binge-watching, sharing positivity notes and looking back at her old movies.

She recently joined fellow members of the film industry in an initiative that aims to help domestic violence victims.

Karisma shared a pic of hers with the name of a domestic violence victim. “I am Ankita,” she wrote on the pic.

“I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp (sic),” Karisma added.

Karisma’s last project was her digital debut, Mentalhood. The show featured Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, among others.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading