Karisma Kapoor Spreads Positivity On 'Gloomy Day' In Mumbai With This Gorgeous Pic

As heavy rains continue to disrupt life in Mumbai, Karisma Kapoor's post is aimed at spreading some sunshine amid the cloudy weather.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
Karisma Kapoor Spreads Positivity On 'Gloomy Day' In Mumbai With This Gorgeous Pic
Actress Karisma Kapoor is shunning the gloominess by spreading some positivity on social media.

"Gloomy day... but let's smile #positivity," she posted on Instagram while sharing a happy picture of herself in a baby pink shirt, which has a rainbow printed over it.

View this post on Instagram

Gloomy day ⛈🌩🌧 but let’s smile 😇 #positivity

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

On Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, heavy rains continued to disrupt life in Mumbai, even as the high alert was issued. Karisma's post was aimed at spreading some sunshine amid the cloudy weather.

Recently, Karisma shared that she is missing waiting on a flight. Karisma took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video of herself sitting in a flight and pouting.

"I almost miss waiting on a flight #travelgram," wrote Karisma.

View this post on Instagram

I almost miss waiting on a flight 😅✈️ #travelgram

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Meanwhile, Karisma made her comeback with the web series Mentalhood. The series premiered on OTT platform in March this year. The Karishma Kohli directorial takes its viewers on the crazy ride of motherhood. The project also starred Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul and Tillotama Shome.

