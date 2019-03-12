Karisma Kapoor to Flaunt Mekhela Chador at LMIFW

Actress Karisma Kapoor will walk the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) in a Mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese attire, when she turns showstopper for designer Sanjukta Dutta here.Dutta will showcase her new collection 'Morom' — meaning Love in Assamese — at the forthcoming fashion gala, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on March 14. It is inspired by flowers and butterfly."I am really looking forward to walk for Sanjukta Dutta at the upcoming show in Delhi. This will promote handlooms and the beautiful Mekhela chador. I am really looking forward to it," Karisma said in a statement.The designer said the collection is especially designed for the modern woman of today in handwoven Assamese silk, woven by the weavers of Assam."It's a collection by women for women. Morom includes designs which beautifully amalgamate the tradition of Assam with modern silhouettes," Dutta said.