English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karisma Kapoor to Flaunt Mekhela Chador at LMIFW
Sanjukta Dutta will showcase her new collection 'Morom' — meaning Love in Assamese — at the forthcoming fashion gala, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on March 14. It is inspired by flowers and butterfly.
Karisma Kapoor arrives at the Kareena Kapoor's Birthday party at her residence on September 21, 2017 in mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Actress Karisma Kapoor will walk the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) in a Mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese attire, when she turns showstopper for designer Sanjukta Dutta here.
Dutta will showcase her new collection 'Morom' — meaning Love in Assamese — at the forthcoming fashion gala, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on March 14. It is inspired by flowers and butterfly.
"
"I am really looking forward to walk for Sanjukta Dutta at the upcoming show in Delhi. This will promote handlooms and the beautiful Mekhela chador. I am really looking forward to it," Karisma said in a statement.
The designer said the collection is especially designed for the modern woman of today in handwoven Assamese silk, woven by the weavers of Assam.
"It's a collection by women for women. Morom includes designs which beautifully amalgamate the tradition of Assam with modern silhouettes," Dutta said.
Dutta will showcase her new collection 'Morom' — meaning Love in Assamese — at the forthcoming fashion gala, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on March 14. It is inspired by flowers and butterfly.
"
"I am really looking forward to walk for Sanjukta Dutta at the upcoming show in Delhi. This will promote handlooms and the beautiful Mekhela chador. I am really looking forward to it," Karisma said in a statement.
The designer said the collection is especially designed for the modern woman of today in handwoven Assamese silk, woven by the weavers of Assam.
"It's a collection by women for women. Morom includes designs which beautifully amalgamate the tradition of Assam with modern silhouettes," Dutta said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Five Years On, Malaysian Airlines MH370 Still Remains a Mystery - Here's What We Know So Far
- Popular K-pop Band BTS Announces Its New Album Map of The Soul: Persona
- TVS Young Media Racer Programme 2019: Attending The School of Speed
- Netherlands Will Pay You Tax-Free Rs 16 Per Km For Riding Cycle to Office
- Anil Kapoor Reacts to 'Ageless' Memes, Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Wedding Moment
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results