Karisma Kapoor's Simple Joy Lies in Her Wearing Blue Jeans

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a picture sitting in her balcony. She makes a casual statement in a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
Karisma Kapoor's Simple Joy Lies in Her Wearing Blue Jeans
credits - Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Actress Karisma Kapoor finds happiness in simple little things. On Thursday, Karisma took to Instagram account and posted a picture sitting in her balcony. She makes a casual statement in a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Along with sharing the image, Karisma also spoke about how happy she is, to be wearing a pair of jeans after a long time.

"Love simple things (like wearing jeans after a really long time) #ThursdayThought," she captioned the picture, which had her fans gushing.

"You look so beautiful," a user commented.

"So fresh and young," another user wrote.

Recently, Karisma had gone down memory lane and shared a picture with Aamir Khan from the days of their 1996 superhit, Raja Hindustani. In the still that Karisma posted on Instagram, she is seen posing with Aamir in a red dress. The actor wears a tuxedo. "Guess the film #flashbackfriday #guessinggameon" Karisma captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Guess the film ❤️ #flashbackfriday #guessinggameon🔛

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

The actress was last seen on screen in the web show, Mentalhood, which marked her digital debut.

