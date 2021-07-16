Karka Sankranti 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Sankranti marks the transition of the sun from one zodiac sign to another. Karka Sankranti marks the beginning of the southern journey i.e, Dakshinayana of Lord Surya begins with this day and prevails for six months. The day also often coincides with Dev Shayani Ekadashi. It is said that the Hindu deity, especially lord Vishnu, goes to sleep for four months and hence, all the auspicious rituals like wedding ceremonies, janeu sanskar and others are restricted during this period.

On this day, devotees observe fast and worship Lord Vishnu to seek blessings. This year, Karka Sankranti will fall on July 16. Know about tithi, timings, rituals and significance of Karka Sankranti”

Karka Sankranti 2021: Date and time

Karka Sankranti 2021 will be celebrated on July 16. Karka Sankranti Punya Kaal will prevail from 05:34 am to 05:09 pm and Karka Sankranti Maha Punya Kaal will fall between 02:51 pm and 05:09 pm on July 16.

Karka Sankranti 2021: Rituals

People start their day by taking a holy bath and worshipping Lord Surya and chant Surya Mantra. Thereafter, Lord Vishnu is worshipped to seek peace and good fortune. The day is considered very auspicious for charity and donating grains, clothes and oil.

The most auspicious timeframe to perform such activities are known as Karka Sankranti Punya Kaal or Karka Sankranti Mahapunya Kaal. One must avoid starting anything new on this day, as the day is not auspicious.

Significance of Karka Sankranti:

Karka Sankranti marks the beginning of the monsoon season. Uttarayan ends on this day and Dakshinayana begins. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and observing fast on this day relieve the devotees from all the bad aspects of life. Karka Sankranti is the most favourable time for those who wish to perform Pitru Tarpan for their ancestors to offer peace to the departed souls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here