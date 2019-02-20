Melania Trump, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & More Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
Melanie Trump, Kim Kardashian , Naomi Campbell and many other fashion enthusiasts are mourning the death of the fashion giant Karl Lagerfeld and are taking to their social media handles to pay tribute.
Melanie Trump, Kim Kardashian , Naomi Campbell and many other fashion enthusiasts are mourning the death of the fashion giant Karl Lagerfeld and are taking to their social media handles to pay tribute.
Lagerfeld died on Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.
The fashion giant began his career at Pierre Balmain (France) in 1955 and moved to Fendi (Italy) in 1965. He joined Chanel in 1983 and worked at the German fashion house for 36 years. He also started his own eponymous label Karl Lagerfeld in 1984 without hampering his collaborations with Fendi and Chanel.
Inspiring, intriguing and sometimes provocative: "Karlism" quotes invite you to see the world through the designer's eyes. #AccordingtoKarl pic.twitter.com/xkXdRPgqh0— KARL LAGERFELD (@KarlLagerfeld) January 29, 2019
He usually made appearances in his personalised black outfits, a pair of black glasses and his tread mark hair tied in a ponytail. He was a complete trendsetter in the '80s.
Celebrities, designers and models like Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace, Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner among others are paying heartfelt tributes across all social media platforms.
Today the world lost a creative genius. We will miss you Karl! #RIPKarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/8MMcWqDphE— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 19, 2019
View this post on Instagram
We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed 💔
View this post on Instagram
Karl Lagerfeld 🖤 You will never be forgotten ... & forever, you’ll be missed. In recent years, We have and will continue to lose so many legends .... time goes by and inevitably we lose the ones who paved the path before us to thrive . This changes everything .... we have to take responsibility , step in and step up..... we have to use more compassionate resources, we have to sustain, we have to get creative - make something new while honoring the hard work done for us ..... we have to do what pioneers like Karl would want us to do - make big impacts and change the world thru fashion! #NoFur #Sustainability #LoveOnly #NoShame #JustLove
View this post on Instagram
Karl was my magic dust, he transformed me from a shy German girl into a supermodel. He taught me about fashion, style and survival in the fashion business. What Warhol was to art, he was to fashion; he is irreplaceable. He is the only person who could make black and white colourful! I will be eternally grateful to him.
View this post on Instagram
Cher Karl, que dire pour exprimer à quel point vous allez nous manquer. The world will never know another force like you. My heart is so heavy today, but so full of gratitude for all that you have taught and done for me. Your kindness, humour, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of those who knew you and your genius will live on forever. I feel so lucky to have been able to work with you so closely, but even luckier to have known your heart and incredible spirit. I will hold every moment spent with you so dear. Words can’t express how much your belief in me has impacted every aspect of my life; it is a gift I could never thank you enough for. You truly made my dreams come true. Thinking of my Chanel family today and all those who knew and loved Karl ❤️ Karl, on vous aime. Merci, merci, merci. Vous êtes éternel.
View this post on Instagram
There will always be a place in my heart for you, my dear Karl. I will never forget your kindness, your generosity and how much we have laughed together..I will truly treasure those moments forever. You have inspired us in so many ways! Thank you, maestro. I love you. ❤️ Mi querido Karl, nunca olvidare el cariño y respeto con el que siempre me has tratado, tu generosidad, tu mente brillante y todo lo que me has hecho reír. Todos los momentos vividos contigo desde el día que te conocí, son un tesoro que se queda guardado en mi corazón para siempre. Gracias por inspirarnos con tu arte durante todos estos años. Gracias maestro. Te quiero mucho.
The end of an era... 19th February 2019 #monsieur #chanel #karllagerfeld #legendary #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/xlZgKxwSrf— Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) February 19, 2019
Fashion world loses one of its most influential designer.— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 19, 2019
Thanks for the talent.
RIP #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/d52MSMBlcl
View this post on Instagram
Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you ♥️ I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination ♥️ I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I’m heartbroken I was too late ♥️ Rest In Peace, I adore you ♥️
View this post on Instagram
I got to interview Karl when I was the editor of @luckymagazine and, since it was around April Fool’s Day, we mocked up a cover of the issue with his cat on the cover. He was so tickled by it that he asked to keep it. I didn’t know him well but in my fleeting encounters with him, he had a wicked wit (he had very strong opinions about Athleisure) and a true fashion legend. Rest In Peace, thank you for inspiring us
The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/gU6emIyL28— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) February 19, 2019
“To design is to breathe, so if I can’t breathe I’m in trouble” RIP @KarlLagerfeld #karlargerfeld 😥— henry holland (@henryholland) February 19, 2019
View this post on Instagram
So sad to hear about Karl Lagerfeld’s passing. What a life he had. He was a true master of his craft, an inspiring creator. He also had a ferocious sense of humour and whimsy. The first time we met, I told him I like the pattern he had designed for the table cloths. So, he picked up the end of it and cut me a tie, asking me to wear it that evening. France has lost a prolific and remarkable creator #karllagerfeld @karllagerfeld
“Fashion and culture have lost a great inspiration.”— LVMH (@LVMH) February 19, 2019
Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMHhttps://t.co/4kNYqTs6jn#KarlLagerfeld #Fendi @fendi #LVMH pic.twitter.com/2vtAHIZ5Rw
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivo V15 Pro to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
- Chanel's Haute Couture Designer Karl Lagerfeld Passes Away at 85
- Man Orders Food in Chennai, Swiggy Delivery Person Leaves For Destination From Rajasthan
- Lady Gaga Ends Her Engagement to Beau Christian Carino: Report
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s