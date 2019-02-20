LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
8-min read

Melania Trump, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & More Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Melanie Trump, Kim Kardashian , Naomi Campbell and many other fashion enthusiasts are mourning the death of the fashion giant Karl Lagerfeld and are taking to their social media handles to pay tribute.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's creative director and one of the most sought after designers in the world, has died at the age of 85. Earlier in January, Karl missed Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show in Paris which raised speculations about his health.

Lagerfeld died on Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.

The fashion giant began his career at Pierre Balmain (France) in 1955 and moved to Fendi (Italy) in 1965. He joined Chanel in 1983 and worked at the German fashion house for 36 years. He also started his own eponymous label Karl Lagerfeld in 1984 without hampering his collaborations with Fendi and Chanel.




He usually made appearances in his personalised black outfits, a pair of black glasses and his tread mark hair tied in a ponytail. He was a complete trendsetter in the '80s.

Celebrities, designers and models like Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace, Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner among others are paying heartfelt tributes across all social media platforms.














View this post on Instagram

Cher Karl, que dire pour exprimer à quel point vous allez nous manquer. The world will never know another force like you. My heart is so heavy today, but so full of gratitude for all that you have taught and done for me. Your kindness, humour, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of those who knew you and your genius will live on forever. I feel so lucky to have been able to work with you so closely, but even luckier to have known your heart and incredible spirit. I will hold every moment spent with you so dear. Words can’t express how much your belief in me has impacted every aspect of my life; it is a gift I could never thank you enough for. You truly made my dreams come true. Thinking of my Chanel family today and all those who knew and loved Karl ❤️ Karl, on vous aime. Merci, merci, merci. Vous êtes éternel.

A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on







View this post on Instagram

The Godfather. #🖤

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on






































