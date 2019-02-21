Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette Set to Inherit a Chunk of the Fashion Designer's Fortune

Designer Karl Lagerfeld’s pet, the cat named Choupette, is almost as much of an icon in the fashion industry. The famous feline is reportedly set to inherit some of the fashion designer's multi-million dollar fortune following his death.Choupette, a Birman (domestic cat breed) Lagerfeld adopted after cat-sitting for French model Baptiste Giabiconi, has lived a pampered life with the fashion icon.According to French newspaper Le Figaro, Choupette might be entitled to Lagerfeld’s multi-million dollar fortune under German law if she had been nominated as his “heir”.An Instagram account dedicated to documenting the intricacies of Choupette’s life boasts 120,000 followers and the famous feline also has a popular blog, both of which are run by digital marketing expert Ashley Tschudin.Famously fed from silver dishes and subject to a luxurious grooming regime, fears surrounded what would become of the feline after her owner's passing.But Choupette won't be out on the streets, with Lagerfeld previously confirming she would receive a slice of his estate, which Vogue estimates to be worth more than $380 million, reported ABC online.“She has her own little fortune, she’s an heiress,” Lagerfeld famously said of his beloved pet in an interview in 2015.Such was Lagerfeld’s love for his cat, that he told CNN in 2013 that he would marry the blue-eyed pet if it were legal. “There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals," he lamented. "I never thought that I would fall in love like this with a cat," he had said.