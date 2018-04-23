English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karlie Kloss Joins Estee Lauder, Tackles First-Day Nerves in Funny Video
The US supermodel and entrepreneur will star in campaigns for several of the cosmetics giant's signature products, including its "Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick," "Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup" and "Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme," starting this July.
(Photo: Karlie Kloss/ Reuters)
Karlie Kloss has been unveiled as the newest Global Spokesmodel and Brand Ambassador for Estée Lauder.
The US supermodel and entrepreneur will star in campaigns for several of the cosmetics giant's signature products, including its "Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick," "Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup" and "Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme," starting this July.
"It is a dream come true to join the Estée Lauder family," said Kloss of her new role. "I am so inspired by the brand's legacy and values -- from the entrepreneurial spirit of Estée herself to the company's unparalleled commitment to creating best in class products for women around the world. I could not be more proud and honored to be part of such an iconic brand."
Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President at Estée Lauder, said of the model: "Her passion for beauty, unique voice and global social media presence will help us continue to inspire and connect with women around the world."
The partnership will also see Kloss take an active role in content production, via a series of videos -- the first of which offers a tongue-in-cheek glimpse of her first day on the job. "We plan on doing all sorts of beauty tutorials, but in addition to that, fun, informative content around the science behind some of these products and all the research that goes into creating them," Kloss told WWD in an interview. "I don't just want to show and tell the products, but really create entertaining, engaging content."
The brand will also support the fashion star's "Kode With Klossy" philanthropic tech initiative for girls, which offers free, two-week coding summer camps for teenagers.
Kloss, who has previously acted as brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, joins a stellar line-up of spokesmodels at Estée Lauder, including Misty Copeland, Kendall Jenner, Fei Fei Sun and Joan Smalls.
