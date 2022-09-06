Karma Puja 2022: Date, Rituals, Significance and Wishes

KARMA PUJA 2022: A variety of festivals are celebrated in Jharkhand and the celebrations are distinctive and unique here owing to the participation of various tribal groups. One such celebration is the Karma Puja, which is regarded as the state’s most significant festival. This puja is related to the harvest and is a tribute to the Karam tree. In addition to the tribes of this state, Karma Puja is a significant event in several other states, including Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and many others. As the occasion approaches, let’s look at rituals, dates, wishes and significance.

Karma Puja Date

Karma Puja often falls during the month of August or September. It is observed on the eleventh moon of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Therefore, this year it will be marked on September 16 or 17.

Karma Puja Ritual

Before the event commences, the young people from the community go into the jungle with a group of drummers and cut one or more branches from the Karam tree. The branches are then carried by unmarried girls who observe the fast. They also gather flowers, fruits, and wood, which are important for the puja ceremony. The branch is plastered with cow dung and is then placed in the middle of the ground. Furthermore, it is decorated with flowers. After this, the tribal priest offers liquor and grains to the deity.

Karma Puja Significance

The tribals believe that when unmarried girls observe the fast, they ensure an honest harvest all year. In addition to this, on observing it sincerely, it is believed they get good husbands. During this Karam holiday, they also keep the fast for the well-being of their families. Married women also observe the fast to ensure the well-being of their children and happy married life.

Karma Puja Wishes

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Karma Puja. May Karam devta give happiness and joy in the life of all. Let happiness fill your life as the Sun lights the world. Have a Happy Karma Puja. Karma Puja is dedicated to Karam Devta. The God of fate, power and youthfulness. It is celebrated as a mark of strong brother-sister affection and love. Happy Karam Puja. May the flower festival bring Joy to your life. Enjoy the moment in the best way possible. Happy Karam Puja. May the Lord Karma craft your life divinely, sculpt it to perfection and engineer it to function smoothly. Happy Karma Puja.

