Karnavedha: Here's the Auspicious Date and Time for Ear-Piercing Ceremony in June 2021

Karnavedha, is an ear-piercing ceremony usually performed by those believing in the Hindu religion. It is considered an important event since it falls under the category of Shodasha Samskaras. There are 16 major samskaras that come under Shodasha Samskaras. This ceremony is usually performed within the first five years from birth. However, there is no hard and fast rule regarding the same and can also be done in later years of life. Since, Karnavedha, is an important event, believers want to perform this ritual on an auspicious day and time. Hindus refer to a Vedic calendar called the Panchang, to know the auspicious days and timings. It is said that any work done during the Shubh Muhurat period as per the Panchang, is likely to bring more success and prosperity.

Here is a look at the Shubh Muhurats for Karnavedha in June 2021:

June 5 (Saturday): On Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha, the best time to get Karnavedha done is between 06:36 AM and 11:11 AM.

June 6 (Sunday): Anytime between 06:49 AM and 13:24 PM on Apara Ekadashi is auspicious for the ceremony.

June 10 (Thursday): Shani Jayanti will fall on this day and the best time to get ear piercing done will start from 17:44 PM and will go on to 20:03 PM

June 11 (Friday): The auspicious timing on Pratipada of Shukla Paksha will start from 06:12 AM and will go on till 08:27 AM.

June 13 (Sunday): Starting from 06:05 AM up till 08:19 AM is a good time to perform the Karnavedha ceremony.

June 20 (Sunday): The pious occasion of Ganga Dussehra will be marked on this day and the Shubh Muhurat for getting ear pierced will start from 07:52 AM and will end at 17:05 PM.

– Muhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here