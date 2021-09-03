Karnavedha: Here's the Auspicious Date and Time for Ear-Piercing Ceremony in September 2021

Karnavedha, as per Hindu belief, is a significant ritual that an individual must undergo in his/her lifetime. It is one of the sixteen major rites or Shodasa Samskaras. As per belief, an individual must conduct the Karnavedha or piercing of the ears on an auspicious muhurat. Karnavedha has been derived from the two words “karna”, which means ear, and “vedha”, which stands for piercing.

Here are the auspicious date and timing for Karnavedha in September 2021:

September 3 (Friday): The timings on Ekadashi tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha will prevail from 07:34 AM to 02: 29 PM and 04:33 PM to 06:15 PM.

September 4 (Saturday): On Dwadashi Tithi, the best timings are 07:30 AM to 02:25 PM and 04:29 PM to 06:11 PM.

September 9 (Thursday): The day will mark the auspicious day of Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Bhadrapada month. The auspicious muhurats to perform the ceremony are from 07:11 AM to 09:27 AM and 11:47 AM to 05:52 pm.

September 12 (Sunday): Shashthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha falls on this day. Individuals can opt for the following timings - 11:35 AM to 01:53 PM and 03: 57 PM to 07:07 PM.

September 13 (Monday): There will be only one auspicious muhurat for Karnavedha. It falls between 06:55 AM to 09:11 AM. Early risers can pick this day.

September 17 (Friday): People can go for the 11:15 AM to 05:20 PM muhurat slot if they are willing to conduct the ceremony.

September 18 (Saturday): The day marks Shukla Paksha Dwadashi Tithi. There are two muhurat slots - 07:24 AM to 08:52 AM and 11:11 AM to 06:44 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here