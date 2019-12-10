Karthigai Deepam 2019: Date, Time and Significance of This Festival of Lights

The south Indian state of Tamil Nadu will be lit with diyas on Tuesday, just like Diwali. It is because the state is celebrating Karthigai Deepam. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Murugan. The folks lighten up earthen oil lamps in the house. The day coincides with Poornima or the full moon night in the Tamil month of Karthigai. On this day, the Karthigai Nakshatram prevails.

It is also celebrated in some parts of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Karthigai Deepam is known by different names in different regions, including Karthika Deepam, Thrikarthika, Trikartika, Kartika Villaku, Tirrukarttikai, Karthikai Natchathiram, Bharani Deepam, Vishnu Deepam and Karthikai Vilakkidu.

Date and Time

In the year 2019, the Karthigai Deepam will be celebrated on December 10. The auspicious time for Karthigai Nakshatram is between 05:02 AM on December 10 and 05:58 AM on December 11.

Significance

Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, Shanmugham or Aarumugam, is the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati. It is believed that he was born out of Lord Shiva’s third eye. He had six faces, and each avatar had a different meaning and purpose.

According to another legend, Lord Shiva took the avatar of Lord Kartikeya to annihilate a demon named Taraka.

Apart from worshipping Lord Murugan, the festival is also dedicated to the bond shared between a brother and a sister. Just like Raksha Bandhan or Bhai Dooj, sisters worship for the well-being of their brothers on this day.

