Karthigai Deepam 2019: Date, Time and Significance of This Festival of Lights
The south Indian state of Tamil Nadu will be lit with diyas on Tuesday, just like Diwali. It is because the state is celebrating Karthigai Deepam. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Murugan.
Representational Image (Image: Getty Images)
The south Indian state of Tamil Nadu will be lit with diyas on Tuesday, just like Diwali. It is because the state is celebrating Karthigai Deepam. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Murugan. The folks lighten up earthen oil lamps in the house. The day coincides with Poornima or the full moon night in the Tamil month of Karthigai. On this day, the Karthigai Nakshatram prevails.
It is also celebrated in some parts of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Karthigai Deepam is known by different names in different regions, including Karthika Deepam, Thrikarthika, Trikartika, Kartika Villaku, Tirrukarttikai, Karthikai Natchathiram, Bharani Deepam, Vishnu Deepam and Karthikai Vilakkidu.
Date and Time
In the year 2019, the Karthigai Deepam will be celebrated on December 10. The auspicious time for Karthigai Nakshatram is between 05:02 AM on December 10 and 05:58 AM on December 11.
Significance
Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, Shanmugham or Aarumugam, is the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati. It is believed that he was born out of Lord Shiva’s third eye. He had six faces, and each avatar had a different meaning and purpose.
According to another legend, Lord Shiva took the avatar of Lord Kartikeya to annihilate a demon named Taraka.
Apart from worshipping Lord Murugan, the festival is also dedicated to the bond shared between a brother and a sister. Just like Raksha Bandhan or Bhai Dooj, sisters worship for the well-being of their brothers on this day.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika's Traumatic Journey as Acid Attack Survivor Will Give You Goosebumps
- Sara Ali Khan Almost Trips Dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan Comes to Rescue
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway
- Reporter Catches Her Ex Cheating through an 'Unusual' Fitbit Activity at 4 AM