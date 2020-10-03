Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood Among Celebs to Unite for Mask Fundraiser

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F and Soha Ali Khan, along with singers Neha Kakkar and Shaan, have joined an online fundraiser campaign aimed at aiding the Covid affected.

The fundraiser campaign is aimed at donating one million masks to underprivileged sections of society and Covid-19 frontline workers across India. It is titled "Mission: 1 Million Masks".

The celebrities have come forward to pitch in for the cause along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"It's incredible to see a mission to donate one million masks. It serves a reminder on how times of crisis calls for discerning actions to prevent the spread of Covid-19," said Sonu.

The start-up enterprise Creative Ideas has partnered with Give India and several NGOs to execute the mission. Launched on June 23, this campaign stresses on the fact that masks are indispensable.

A recent article highlighted the fact that countries with widespread mask-wearing, saw mortality rates grow 8 per cent a week, on an average, versus 54 per cent growth in other countries. This forbids cross-contamination of virus and ensures the safety and security of every person in the country. Through the initiative, the associations hope to play a part in making lives safer by enabling safety-gears for everyone.