Kartik Aaryan Channels His Inner Baazigar in Magical Magazine Photo Shoot, Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan has shared a video from his latest magazine shoot, with a reference to Shah Rukh Khan's film, Baazigar.
Image: Instagram
Besides being one of the most sought after new actors in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan has also upped his fashion game. His hairstyle and cool fashion sense is an inspiration for many fans.
The actor recently shot for the cover of GQ magazine, and uploaded a video from the photoshoot. The actor has been branded 'The Magician' by the magazine for the cover. Kartik shared the video with a reference to Shah Rukh Khan's hit film, Baazigar.
"Baazigar main baazigar, main hoon bada jadugar," Kartik worte as she shared the video from the outdoor shoot. The video showed a montage of shots showing Kartik wearing colourful suits in semi-formal looks and funky accessories.
In the interview with the magazine, Kartik has said that he is keen on staying relevant for the young audience of today, and making films that speak their language. "I'm in the age bracket that watches the kind of films I make. I don't know what'll happen after 5-7 years. I hope I don’t lose that touch and continue to speak their language,' he said.
Taking about the secret behind his success, the Love Aaj Kal actor said, "My relatability is the reason for my success, I think. What works for me is that I'm also the audience."
View this post on Instagram
#March2020, @kartikaaryan: “My relatability is the reason for my success, I think. What works for me is that I’m also the audience.” Photo: Manasi Sawant Kartik is wearing coat by Countrymade (@countrymade_in), tee by Pero (@ilovepero), neckchain by Sabyasachi x H&M (@sabyasachiofficial, @hm) ________________________________ #kartikaaryan #GQExclusive #GQIndia #CoverStar
Kartik was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali film, which did not impress the audience. However, the actor's hands are full with multiple acting assignments this year.
